Saints' Cameron Jordan: Logs 10.5 sacks in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jordan finished the 2025 campaign with 47 tackles (32 solo), including 10.5 sacks, and two passes defended across 17 games.
Jordan collected one sack in Week 18 to reach double-digit sacks for the first time since 2021. This was a massive jump from his previous two seasons, when he accumulated 6.0 sacks across 34 regular-season games. The 15-year veteran has now logged 10 or more sacks seven times in his career. Jordan played on a one-year, $6.05 million deal this season, and it's unclear if he'll re-sign with New Orleans, join a new team, or even retire this offseason.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Posts 2.0 sacks in Week 16 win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Sacks Tagovailoa twice•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Takes down QB in Week 4 loss•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Posts 1.5 sacks in opener•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Will stay with Saints•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Tallies 4.0 sacks in 2024•