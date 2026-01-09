Jordan finished the 2025 campaign with 47 tackles (32 solo), including 10.5 sacks, and two passes defended across 17 games.

Jordan collected one sack in Week 18 to reach double-digit sacks for the first time since 2021. This was a massive jump from his previous two seasons, when he accumulated 6.0 sacks across 34 regular-season games. The 15-year veteran has now logged 10 or more sacks seven times in his career. Jordan played on a one-year, $6.05 million deal this season, and it's unclear if he'll re-sign with New Orleans, join a new team, or even retire this offseason.