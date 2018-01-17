Saints' Cameron Jordan: Monster season ends in defeat
Jordan had one tackle in Sunday's 29-24 divisional-round defeat to the Vikings.
Jordan finished the season with a dud but the box score did not do his performance justice, as the defensive end was constantly putting pressure on Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, particularly in the game's second half. Nevertheless, Jordan's 2017 regular season was an unqualified success. In his seventh season, Jordan had 14 sacks -- tied for fourth-most in the NFL -- and 62 total tackles, which was the seventh-most among NFL defensive linemen. The former Cal product also had 12 passes defensed, an interception, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown. Jordan was selected for the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career, named a first-team All Pro for the first time and should even receive consideration for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. At just 28 years old, Jordan is still in his prime and as a result of his versatile production, he should be one of the first defensive linemen off the board in IDP drafts next season.
