Saints' Cameron Jordan: Not able to practice Thursday
Jordan (abdomen) did not practice Thursday. Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Jordan attended the day's practice but didn't participate in team drills. He still has two practices remaining this week to show the team he'll be a go for Monday night against Indianapolis.
