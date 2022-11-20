Jordan (orbital) is inactive Sunday against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Jordan is dealing with an orbital fracture, which will force the 12-year pro to miss the first game of his career due to an injury. The seven-time Pro Bowler's absence will certainly be a blow to the Saints' defense, and with the included absence of Marcus Davenport (calf), the Saints will be down both of their starting defensive ends. In their absence, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson will likely draw starts, while Payton Turner and Jabari Zuniga could see increased opportunities.