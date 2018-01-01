Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches 13th sack in finale

Jordan had four tackles and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Jordan capped his incredible season with another sack in the regular-season finale in Tampa. With 62 total tackles, 11 pass defenses and 13 sacks, the Pro Bowl defense end will look to continue to stuff the stat sheet next Sunday when the Saints host the Panthers in the first round of the playoffs.

