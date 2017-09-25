Play

Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches second sack on season

Jordan had seven tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's win against the Panthers.

Jordan continues to be the Saints' best defender, as he now has 15 total tackles and two sacks through three games. With the ability to notch both sacks and tackles at an elite level, Jordan should remain a lineup mainstay in IDP leagues that require owners to start a defensive lineman.

