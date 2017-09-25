Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches second sack on season
Jordan had seven tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's win against the Panthers.
Jordan continues to be the Saints' best defender, as he now has 15 total tackles and two sacks through three games. With the ability to notch both sacks and tackles at an elite level, Jordan should remain a lineup mainstay in IDP leagues that require owners to start a defensive lineman.
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...