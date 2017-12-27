Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches two sack in win
Jordan recorded three tackles (all solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Falcons.
Jordan ended a three-game drought without a sack, and was the only defensive lineman from either team to play every defensive snap. Sunday's performance brings the 28-year-old's season sack total to 12, tied for fifth in the NFL.
