Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches two sack in win

Jordan recorded three tackles (all solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Falcons.

Jordan ended a three-game drought without a sack, and was the only defensive lineman from either team to play every defensive snap. Sunday's performance brings the 28-year-old's season sack total to 12, tied for fifth in the NFL.

