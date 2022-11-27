Jordan (orbital), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in San Francisco, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jordan was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday after he was sidelined for last week's win over the Rams due to a fractured orbital. Though the veteran defensive end's inability to upgrade to full practice activity resulted in him carrying a designation into the weekend, he looks like he made enough progress for the Saints to feel comfortable bringing him back in the lineup. Jordan's availability will be confirmed when the Saints release their inactive list 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.