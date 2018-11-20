Saints' Cameron Jordan: One tackle in win

Jordan recorded one tackle for loss during Sunday's 48-7 win over the Eagles.

Though Jordan's lone tackle went for an eight-yard loss Sunday, he failed to otherwise make an impact in a game that was virtually over before it started.. Because he doesn't rack up significant tackle numbers, Jordan's only real IDP value comes from his ability to get to the quarterback, though he has just one sack over his past five games.

