Jordan said Monday that he loves the Saints "too much to retire," Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Jordan dealt with nagging injuries nearly all season in 2023, and he ended up having his least productive year in terms of tackles and sacks since his rookie season in 2011. Nevertheless, it sounds like there's a strong chance he will play out at least the last year of his current contract. He currently sits at 23rd all time in terms of NFL career sacks, with 117.5.