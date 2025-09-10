Jordan tallied three tackles, including 1.5 sacks, along with a defensed pass Sunday in a Week 1 loss to the Cardinals.

Jordan was able to get to the quarterback twice in the defeat, first logging a solo sack of Kyler Murray on the third snap of the game and later logging a split sack in the third period. Jordan posted a modest 4.0 sacks over 17 contests last year, but he's tallied as many as 15.5 sacks in a campaign (in 2019).