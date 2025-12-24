Jordan recorded four tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 29-6 win over the Jets.

Jordan was very disruptive when he was on the field, as four of his tackles went for a loss. Among those were sacks of rookie quarterback Brady Cook on back-to-back plays late in the second quarter. Jordan is enjoying a resurgent campaign with 8.5 sacks through 15 contests -- he logged just 6.0 sacks over 34 regular-season games across the previous two seasons combined.