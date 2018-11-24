Saints' Cameron Jordan: Posts two sacks in win

Jordan recorded four tackles (all solo) and two sacks during Thursday's 31-17 win over the Falcons.

Jordan recorded his eighth sack of the season Thanksgiving Day, and also logged his highest single-game tackle total since Week 3. The veteran's lack of consistent weekly tackles make him difficult to trust in IDP formats, but he does posses some value due to his ability to reach the quarterback. He'll face a tough matchup against the Cowboys' offensive line Week 13.