Jordan (orbital) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Jordan missed the first game of his career Week 11 after popping up with a fractured orbital bone in practice last week. However, the 33-year-old logged three straight limited practices Week 12 , indicating that he could be on track to suit back up against San Francisco on Sunday. Jordan recorded 42 tackles and 5.5 sacks over the first five weeks of the season, and his potential return could play a significant factor with fellow starting defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf) also considered questionable to play Sunday.