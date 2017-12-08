Saints' Cameron Jordan: Quiet in loss
Jordan had two tackles (both solo) in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.
It was a quiet game for the Saints' Pro Bowl defensive end, which shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise against a good Atlanta offensive line. Still, Jordan managed three quarterback hits and was awfully close to sacking Matt Ryan on a number of occasions. Facing a Jets offense that has allowed opponents to sack Josh McCown 35 times this year, Jordan could be in for a nice bounceback performance in Week 15.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...