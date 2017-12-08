Saints' Cameron Jordan: Quiet in loss

Jordan had two tackles (both solo) in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.

It was a quiet game for the Saints' Pro Bowl defensive end, which shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise against a good Atlanta offensive line. Still, Jordan managed three quarterback hits and was awfully close to sacking Matt Ryan on a number of occasions. Facing a Jets offense that has allowed opponents to sack Josh McCown 35 times this year, Jordan could be in for a nice bounceback performance in Week 15.