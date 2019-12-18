Play

Saints' Cameron Jordan: Quiet night Monday

Jordan recorded two tackles (one solo) in Monday's 34-7 win over the Colts.

Jordan was dealing with an abdomen injury for most of last week, but ultimately suited up. Monday's game became a blowout in a hurry and Jordan subsequently only needed to play 52-percent of the Saints' defensive snaps, limiting his production. He will look to get healthy and make an impact against the Titans in Week 16.

