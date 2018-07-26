Saints' Cameron Jordan: Ready for training camp
Jordan (foot) has been medically cleared for the start of training camp Thursday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Jordan is looking to extend his consecutive appearances streak since he was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft. Currently sitting at 112 games, he appears good to go following February surgery to remove a bone spur from his left foot. Assuming he remains healthy yet again, Jordan is searching for his fourth double-digit sack campaign in six seasons.
