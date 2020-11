Jordan (back) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jordan had his practice reps managed this week while nursing a back injury, but he's set to suit up versus Atlanta. The veteran pass rusher recorded double-digit sacks in the last three years, but he's only notched 2.5 sacks through nine games this season. He'll look to boost those numbers by taking down Matt Ryan on Sunday.