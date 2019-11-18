Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records 1.5 sacks in win

Jordan recorded three tackles (one solo), 1.5 sacks and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jordan bounced back in this one after failing to record a sack in Week 11 and finishing with only two tackles in that contest. He's up to 9.5 sacks on the season, and the Saints have two favorable matchups over the next two weeks in Carolina and Atlanta, where the veteran will look to add to his team-leading sack total.