Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records 1.5 sacks in win
Jordan recorded three tackles (one solo), 1.5 sacks and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 34-17 blowout victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Jordan bounced back in this one after failing to record a sack in Week 11 and finishing with only two tackles in that contest. He's up to 9.5 sacks on the season, and the Saints have two favorable matchups over the next two weeks in Carolina and Atlanta, where the veteran will look to add to his team-leading sack total.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Sack streak snapped at four games•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Gets to quarterback in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records two more sacks in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records two sacks in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Finishes with two sacks in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in Week 5 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...