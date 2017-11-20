Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records eighth sack
Jordan had four tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's win against the Redskins.
Jordan upped his sack total to eight on the season, to go with 42 tackles. His ability to rack up sacks while maintaining a solid tackle floor makes Jordan one of the best IDP options along the defensive line. At this point there's little more that can be said about the dominant defensive end, and fantasy owners should continue to deploy Jordan with confidence.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to ind...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.