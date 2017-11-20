Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records eighth sack

Jordan had four tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's win against the Redskins.

Jordan upped his sack total to eight on the season, to go with 42 tackles. His ability to rack up sacks while maintaining a solid tackle floor makes Jordan one of the best IDP options along the defensive line. At this point there's little more that can be said about the dominant defensive end, and fantasy owners should continue to deploy Jordan with confidence.