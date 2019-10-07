Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in Week 5 win
Jordan totaled one solo tackle, one sack and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Jordan's single tackle was his lowest total of the season in that department, though he still recorded his third sack in five games. He remains a high-upside IDP play due to his ability to get into the backfield.
