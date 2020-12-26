Jordan racked up three tackles (two solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.
Jordan is up to 7.5 sacks on the season, a far-cry from the 13.5 he averaged across his previous three seasons. It's been a down year for the six-time Pro Bowler, as New Orleans has gotten more help on the defensive side of the ball. Jordan will face Carolina in Week 17.
