Jordan racked up three tackles (two solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 52-33 win over the Vikings on Friday.

Jordan is up to 7.5 sacks on the season, a far-cry from the 13.5 he averaged across his previous three seasons. It's been a down year for the six-time Pro Bowler, as New Orleans has gotten more help on the defensive side of the ball. Jordan will face Carolina in Week 17.