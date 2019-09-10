Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in win

Jordan recorded five tackles (four solo), one sack and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 30-28 win over the Texans on Monday.

Jordan picked up where he left off last season by recording five tackles and sacking DeShaun Watson. Jordan is one of the best in the game at getting to the opposing QB, as he led the Saints in sacks last season (12.0) and has averaged 10.0 sacks over the past five seasons.