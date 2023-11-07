Jordan registered seven tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.
Jordan managed to sack Tyson Bagent late in the second quarter that helped stop the Bears' two-minute drill drive. Jordan continues to be productive in his 13th campaign in the NFL and has played at least 50 defensive snaps in seven of nine games this season. The veteran pass rusher is up to 31 tackles (13 solo) and two sacks on the year.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Limited in practice estimate•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Active in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Extended through 2025 season•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Restructures contract for 2023•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Remains consistent in Year 12•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Hits milestone in dominant outing•