Jordan registered seven tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears.

Jordan managed to sack Tyson Bagent late in the second quarter that helped stop the Bears' two-minute drill drive. Jordan continues to be productive in his 13th campaign in the NFL and has played at least 50 defensive snaps in seven of nine games this season. The veteran pass rusher is up to 31 tackles (13 solo) and two sacks on the year.