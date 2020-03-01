Saints' Cameron Jordan: Recovering from core muscle surgery

Jordan underwent core muscle surgery Feb. 4 but is expected to be fully healthy for training camp, Michael Silver of NFL.com reports.

The veteran defensive end apparently suffered the injury Dec. 8 against the 49ers and played the rest of the season with an adductor muscle that was separated from the bone, so he underwent surgery shortly after the Super Bowl. Jordan finished last season with 53 tackles (37 solo), 15.5 sacks and one fumble recovery, and he's set to begin his 10th season with the Saints in 2020.