Saints' Cameron Jordan: Recovering well from foot surgery

Jordan (foot) is no longer wearing any protective equipment on his surgically-repaired left foot, Joel Erickson of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Jordan underwent offseason surgery to remove a bone spur in his left foot. While this is an injury that has reportedly bothered Jordan for the better part of two years now, the corrective procedure he recently underwent is still considered to be a minor operation. The 2017 first-team All-Pro should be back to normal well in advance of training camp and could possibly take part in offseason workouts as well.