Saints' Cameron Jordan: Rejects four passes

Jordan had just one tackle but he deflected four passes in Sunday's 31-19 win against the Jets.

Jordan stopped his rush short on a number of occasions in order to get his hands up at the line of scrimmage, which resulted in a number of batted balls. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Jordan became just the second player over the past 10 years to bat down four passes in a single game. He now has 10 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 11 passes defensed. The only other player to reach double digits in all three categories in the past 10 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info, was J.J. Watt with a ridiculous 2012 season (20.5 sacks, 16 batted passes and 39 tackles for loss). Although the Saints' Week 16 opponent, Atlanta, held Jordan to just two solo tackles a couple weeks ago, fantasy owners should not hesitate in plugging the potential NFL Defensive Player of the Year into their IDP lineups.