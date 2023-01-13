Jordan posted 66 tackles (40 solo), 8.5 sacks, two passes defended and two forced fumbles while playing 16 games in the 2022 season.

Jordan came one tackle short of matching his career high from the 2012 campaign. The 33-year-old defensive end did see a decrease in his playing time for the fourth consecutive season, though he still played at least 67 percent of defensive snaps in all but two of his appearances in 2022. Jordan also tallied at least 7.5 sacks for the 11th season in a row, and he is now the Saints' all-time sack leader with 115.5. The seven-time Pro Bowler will enter the final year of his contract with the team in 2023.