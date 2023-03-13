The Saints and Jordan reworked his contract to save New Orleans $10 million against the cap, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jordan is nonetheless slated to stay put in New Orleans for at least the 2023 campaign, after he fell just one tackle short of a new career high this past season. The eight-time Pro-Bowler has suited up for at least 16 games in all of his 12 years with the Saints.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Remains consistent in Year 12•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Hits milestone in dominant outing•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Garners seven tackles in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: No injury designation•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Limited Wednesday•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Has sprained foot•