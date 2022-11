Jordan (eye) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jordan will miss the first game of his 12-year career due to injury Sunday, sitting out after he suffered an eye injury at some point this month. It's unclear what the severity of the injury and how long it could sideline him, but Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson will step into larger roles in Week 12.