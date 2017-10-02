Play

Saints' Cameron Jordan: Sack, forced fumble in London

Jordan had four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win against the Dolphins.

Jordan was constantly pressuring Dolphins QB Jay Cutler, culminating in a strip-sack in the fourth quarter that Miami was lucky to recover. The All Pro defensive end now has three sacks and 19 total tackles on the year and should continue to be an excellent option in IDP leagues.

