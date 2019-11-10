Saints' Cameron Jordan: Sack streak snapped at four games
Jordan finished with two tackles (two solo) in the Saints' 26-9 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Jordan's two-tackle afternoon ended a four-game streak of recording at least one sack, dating back to Week 5. Despite the disappointing game, Jordan remains the Saints' most elite pass rusher, who's still on pace for 14.0 sacks this season. He'll look to get back on track against division-rival Tampa Bay in an exploitable Week 11 matchup.
