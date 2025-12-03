Saints' Cameron Jordan: Sacks Tagovailoa twice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jordan posted four tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Saints' 21-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Jordan sacked Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins' third offensive play of the game for an eight-yard loss, and the former tacked on a four-yard takedown of the Miami QB later in the first quarter. It was Jordan's second multi-sack performance of the season, and veteran defensive lineman has accrued 4.0 of his 6.5 sacks over the Saints' last three games. He'll look to add to his total in Week 15 against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers.
