Jordan (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Panthers.

Jordan injured his ankle in a Week 12 loss to Atlanta and was limited to a season-low 29 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps last week against Detroit. He followed a DNP during the first day of Week 14 prep with a pair of limited practices and will be able to play against Carolina. It's not yet clear, however, if he'll be on a limited snap count again.