Jordan totaled seven tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Falcons.
Jordan's showing no signs of slowing down at age 33. The star defensive end made the Pro Bowl in each of the previous five seasons while notching at least 12 sacks in four of those campaigns, so it likely won't be long until Jordan gets his first sack of 2022.
