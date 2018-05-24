Saints' Cameron Jordan: Sitting out practice Thursday

Jordan (foot) was sidelined for team drills during OTAs on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's unclear exactly how much individual work Jordan may have been able to put in Thursday, but it looks like the saints are easing the defensive end back onto the field after he underwent minor foot surgery back in February. There hasn't been much concern surrounding Jordan's healthy since the surgery, however, and there isn't much of a reason to rush him back onto the practice field. Expect another update on Jordan's status to come during the team's mandatory minicamp in June.