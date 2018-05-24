Saints' Cameron Jordan: Sitting out practice Thursday
Jordan (foot) was sidelined for team drills during OTAs on Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
It's unclear exactly how much individual work Jordan may have been able to put in Thursday, but it looks like the saints are easing the defensive end back onto the field after he underwent minor foot surgery back in February. There hasn't been much concern surrounding Jordan's healthy since the surgery, however, and there isn't much of a reason to rush him back onto the practice field. Expect another update on Jordan's status to come during the team's mandatory minicamp in June.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Recovering well from foot surgery•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Undergoes foot surgery•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Monster season ends in defeat•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Stuffs stat sheet in playoff win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches 13th sack in finale•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches two sack in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....
-
Fantasy Mailbag: Pass on Luck?
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also looks...