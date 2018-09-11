Saints' Cameron Jordan: Six tackles in opener
Jordan had six tackles (three solo) and a pass defense in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Jordan failed to record a sack after notching a career-high 13 sacks last year but he batted down a pass -- something he did on a regular basis last year -- and recorded a solid six tackles in the opener. Despite the poor performance by the Saints defense, Jordan was a first-team All Pro in 2017 and there's no reason to think Jordan won't again be an excellent IDP option in many fantasy leagues.
