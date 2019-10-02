Saints' Cameron Jordan: Starts week limited
Jordan (calf) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jordan played 98 percent of snaps on defense during Sunday's win over the Cowboys, recording three tackles (two solo). Unfortunately, he also appears to have picked up a calf injury during the contest. It's encouraging that Jordan was limited to begin the week, rather than missing practice entirely, but the extent of his participation Thursday and Friday will be worth keeping an eye on.
