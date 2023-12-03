Jordan (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jordan didn't practice this week, but he'll still have a chance to suit up, which would be good news for the Saints' defensive front. His status will become clear when the team releases its inactive 90 minutes before the game's 1 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Questionable for Sunday vs. Lions•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Questionable to return•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records season-high tackles in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Limited in practice estimate•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Active in win•