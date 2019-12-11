Saints' Cameron Jordan: Stifled by San Fran
Jordan had two tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 48-46 loss to the 49ers.
Jordan was coming off a four-sack performance in Atlanta and played all but three defensive snaps, but San Francisco held him in check all afternoon. The 30-year-old has 46 tackles (33 solo), 13.5 sacks and one recovered fumble in 13 games.
