Saints' Cameron Jordan: Stuffs stat sheet in playoff win

Jordan had three tackles (two solo), a sack and two pass defenses in Sunday's 31-26 playoff victory over the Panthers.

Jordan's well-rounded stat line was indicative of the huge effect he had on the game, as the defensive end constantly disrupted Carolina's offense with his strong pass rush. Jordan was named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the first time in his seven-year career and the versatile defender should be a must-start IDP option against the Vikings next week.