Saints' Cameron Jordan: Stuffs the stat sheet Week 6

Jordan recorded five tackles (four solo), two sacks, three passes defended, an interception and a touchdown in Sunday's win against the Lions.

Wow. Jordan was an absolute menace in Week 6, constantly harassing Matt Stafford in the Detroit backfield, and on the few occasions when he wasn't pressuring Stafford, he was deflecting passes at the line. Jordan even turned one of those tipped passes directly into points, catching his own batted ball while standing in the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown that ended any hopes of a Lions comeback. With four sacks in his last three games, Jordan is once again showing why he's one of the best linemen in the league -- and a standout IDP option as well. Jordan will have a chance to continue on his current tear Week 7 against a banged-up Packers offensive line.