Jordan made two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 31-3 win over the Broncos.
Coming off a career-high 15.5 sacks in 2019, Jordan's performance has harshly regressed this season with just 6.5 sacks through 11 games. However, he's picked up the pace of late, taking down the quarterback five times in the past five contests. Jordan stands a good chance to keep it rolling in Week 13, as Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been sacked on 6.2 percent of dropbacks.
