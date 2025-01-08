Jordan made one solo tackle during Sunday's regular-season finale, a 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers.
Jordan suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Saints, recording 34 tackles (18 solo), including 4.0 sacks. He also logged four passes defensed and one interception. The 35-year-old veteran is heading into the final year of his deal with New Orleans, but his $12.5 million base salary for 2025 makes him a potential post-June 1 cut candidate.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Picks up another sack Sunday•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Healthy after ankle surgery•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Recovering from ankle surgery•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Restructures contract•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Plans to play in 2024•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Will play at Rams•