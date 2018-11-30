Saints' Cameron Jordan: Tallies two more sacks

Jordan had seven tackles (three solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Thursday's loss against the Cowboys.

Jordan was all over the place as he played all but five defensive snaps, and came up with a key strip-sack and fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter, though the Saints were unable to convert it into points. The 29-year-old has 10 sacks for the season and two sacks in each of the past two games.