Saints' Cameron Jordan: Top performer at training camp
Jordan has been one of the Saints' top performers at training camp, accruing sacks and batted passes at an impressive rate during drills, reports ESPN's Mike Triplett.
Jordan had only 7.5 sacks last season but he tied for the NFL lead last year with 17 tackles for loss and ranked in the top seven with 24 quarterback hits and five batted passes. In fact, the seven-year pro was rated as the third-best edge rusher in the league by Pro Football Focus. More importantly for fantasy leagues, Jordan is on the field for almost every snap, which is impressive for a big man. His 926 snaps last year ranked third among all NFL defensive linemen. Jordan often gets overlooked in fantasy leagues because he doesn't normally post gaudy sack totals but he consistently ranks near the top of the league in tackles for his position and has averaged more than nine sacks per season over the last five years. He should again be a quality option in IDP leagues.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Quietly excels in 2016•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Heating up again•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Big performance in Week 10•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Notches half sack in Week 9•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Continues to produce solid numbers•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Will play Monday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...