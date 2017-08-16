Saints' Cameron Jordan: Top performer at training camp

Jordan has been one of the Saints' top performers at training camp, accruing sacks and batted passes at an impressive rate during drills, reports ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Jordan had only 7.5 sacks last season but he tied for the NFL lead last year with 17 tackles for loss and ranked in the top seven with 24 quarterback hits and five batted passes. In fact, the seven-year pro was rated as the third-best edge rusher in the league by Pro Football Focus. More importantly for fantasy leagues, Jordan is on the field for almost every snap, which is impressive for a big man. His 926 snaps last year ranked third among all NFL defensive linemen. Jordan often gets overlooked in fantasy leagues because he doesn't normally post gaudy sack totals but he consistently ranks near the top of the league in tackles for his position and has averaged more than nine sacks per season over the last five years. He should again be a quality option in IDP leagues.