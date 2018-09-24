Saints' Cameron Jordan: Two more sacks Sunday
Jordan posted five tackles (four solo), including two sacks, and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Jordan has now posted multiple sacks two weeks in a row. He's got four sacks on the season has looked the part of the top IDP he is. He'll look to take advantage of a struggling Giants' offensive line in Week 4.
