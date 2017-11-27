Saints' Cameron Jordan: Two more sacks
Jordan had four tackles, including two sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Rams. He also batted down a pair of passes.
In a game in which the Saints defense struggled without its two starting cornerbacks, Jordan still impressed. The star defensive end is now up to 46 total tackles and 10 sacks on the year. Jordan is well on his way to another Pro Bowl and should continue to be a high-end starting defensive lineman in IDP leagues.
