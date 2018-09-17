Saints' Cameron Jordan: Two sacks in Week 2 win
Jordan racked up two tackles, both sacks, in Sunday's 21-18 win over Cleveland.
Jordan's tackle total dipped from Week 1 to Week 2, but he more than made up for it by securing a pair of takedowns on Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Jordan's ability to pressure Matt Ryan in Week 3 could play a big role in the defense's effort to stymie the Falcons' offense as the Saints look to move to 2-1 on the season.
