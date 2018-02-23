Saints' Cameron Jordan: Undergoes foot surgery
Jordan recently underwent minor surgery on his left foot, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jordan, who currently requires a protective boot and scooter to move around, reportedly underwent a voluntary procedure that had more to do with "pain tolerance" than anything else. The fact that he played in the Pro Bowl prior to undergoing surgery suggests the situation truly is minor in nature. The 2017 All-Pro defensive end is expected to be recovered within four-to-six weeks and should be healthy in time for the Saints' offseason program this spring.
